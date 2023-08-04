Bishop Street Courthouse

Barry Crossan (47) of Fahan Street in Derry appeared at the local Magistrates’ Court charged with the theft of goods valued at £900 from Frasers and goods valued at £138 from Dunnes on August 2.

He was also charged with the theft of jeans valued at more than £1,000 from Frasers on July 17.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court heard that police were called to Foyleside due to a report of suspicious activity.

They observed Crossan with a bag containing goods from Dunnes which the defendant claimed he had found in the store, the court heard.

The store confirmed that the goods had not been paid for, the court was told.

The court heard that there was an emergency that arose and Crossan was released.

However, a short time later the same police received a report of a shoplifter in Frasers.

Police were told that a male, Crossan, had tried to leave with goods valued at £900.

CCTV was examined and the court heard that Crossan was seen entering the store with an empty bag and then tried to leave with a full bag and was stopped.

Security staff told police that they believed that Crossan was the person involved in the theft of goods valued at more than £1,000 on July 17, the court was told.

When interviewed Crossan admitted the theft of the goods valued at £900 on August 2 but denied the other two offences.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the officer said he had previous convictions.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said that his client was claiming that he had acted under duress in the theft.

He said while Crossan had an extensive record for burglary there were few offences for theft.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Crossan on bail on condition he does not enter any retail premises in the North apart from his local shop.