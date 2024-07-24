Man accused of kidnap and non-fatal strangulation and possessing machete and baseball bat
Michael Stephen Doherty (37) of Creevagh Heights in Derry appeared charged with a total of 12 charges.
He was charged with possessing a machete and a baseball bat in Bank Place in the city on July 22.
He was also charged with kidnap of a woman, domestic abuse offences, non-fatal strangulation and assault on the same woman on dates from March 1 until July 22.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.
She told the court that the mother of the alleged victim in the case contacted police to say her daughter was with the defendant in Bank Place and he would not let her leave the car.
The mother said the defendant had a machete with him, the court heard.
Police located the vehicle and removed the defendant and a large machete was visible in the vehicle, the police officer told the court.
A subsequent search uncovered a baseball bat as well.
The alleged victim was driving the car and the officer said she appeared 'very distressed'.
She said the defendant had asked her to drive him to Strabane and would not let her leave, the court was told.
In a statement the woman said the defendant said he was going to assist a cousin and claimed he had 'threatened to wrap the weapons around her throat' if she did not take him to Strabane.
The woman made other allegations against Doherty including that on June 27 he had 'slapped her multiple times' and punched her on the back.
The alleged victim also alleged that the defendant had spat on her, the court was told on Wednesday.
The woman told police that on Sunday, July 21 she had been with her children when Doherty had contacted her and called her a liar and threatened to 'kill her, her children, the dog and the cat,' the court heard.
At police interview Doherty denied hitting the woman and he claimed that he had had the machete for self defence.
As regards the baseball bat he told police that he was going to attend a baseball match, the court heard.
Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending as the defendant, the court was told, had 30 previous convictions.
Defence counsel Stephen Mooney told the court that he accepted that these were serious allegations but he added that at this stage they were just allegations.
He said that he believed the charge of kidnapping was a charge 'that will eventually collapse.'
Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop told the court that these were serious charges and he added that he was not prepared to take a chance and therefore he refused bail for the defendant.
Doherty was remanded in custody to appear again on August 15.