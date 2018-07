A 27-year-old man is to stand trial at the city’s crown court accused of kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault charges.

James Doherty, of Joseph’s Place, faces a total of 14 charges allegedly committed between November 20 and December 7, last year.

The charges include assault occasioning harm, blackmail, kidnapping, robbery and criminal damage.

Doherty was remanded in custody to appear at Derry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine on August 23 for arraignment.