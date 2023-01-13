Court

Kieran Breslin (42) of Clooney Terrace appeared on Friday charged with assaulting a female on January 12 and the charge is aggravated by domestic abuse.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail. The court heard police were called to an address where a woman told them her former partner, Breslin, had assaulted her.

She said they had been drinking together when Breslin's 'mood had shifted' and he had punched her in the face several times, the court was told.

The officer said that there was swelling around the woman's eye and blood on her nose.

Following arrest Breslin said he 'didn't remember anything' and that he must have blacked out.

He said the pair had drunk '3 bottles of Prosecco each' and he knew nothing until he ended up in the police station, the court was told.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending which the officer said was 'very high'.

He said Breslin had 50 previous convictions and police believed he would go back to the domestic setting.

Defending Seamus Quigley said it was difficult to argue with anything police had said.

The solicitor said that alcohol 'was the absolute key' to the offending.

He asked for bail with conditions.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Breslin would proceed to ignore any conditions.

