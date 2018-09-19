Man accused of sex offences

A 53-years-old man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of gross indecency with a child.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the complainant, faces a total of six charges allegedly committed between June 21, 1981 and June 22, 1983.

They include three charges of gross indecency with a child and three of indecently assaulting a male.

It was accepted there was a case for the defendant to answer and he declined to say anything in answer to the charges.

The man was released on bail to appear at the Crown Court on October 11.