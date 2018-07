A man who admitted being concerned in the supply of Cannabis started using the drug when he was diagnosed with cancer, a court has heard.

Gordon Young, of Glenshane Road, Claudy, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug between February 2015 and February 2017.

Defence counsel, Joe Brolly, told Derry Crown Court his client was consuming Cannabis for medicinal reasons and was supplying it to a small group of friends.

Sentencing was adjourned until September 11.