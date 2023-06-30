Derry Courthouse

The man, who was granted anonymity due to the general threat existing in the city, appeared to face a total of eight drugs charges.

He is charged with being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and Xanax on dates between December 1, 2022 and June 26, 2023.

He is also charged with possessing pregablin on June 26. A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that police found a phone in February this year and from the information gleaned from it there was 'clear evidence' of drug supply in relation to this defendant and his brother.

The officer said that both men were 'sourcing' cocaine from outside the city and selling it along with ketamine, pregablin and Xanax.

The court heard that on January 31 the defendant had been recalled to prison and was only released in June.

The officer said that the defendant had been in the courthouse on June 26 and was arrested for drug offences and a strip of pregablin had been found on him.

He was released on police bail and the officer said he was arrested on June 29 in breach of his police bail as he 'was completely out of it.'

The court heard that the man made full admissions and said he was a drug addict and needed to supply drugs to feed his habit.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending as the man has 61 previous convictions with 25 of them being drug related.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client was released earlier this month.

He said he had an address and asked for bail despite his client having 'a very bad record.'

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the man was 'honest enough' to admit he dealt drugs.

But he said that no bail conditions could manage the man's need to deal to feed his habit.

He said there was also a risk the man 'could go to ground' which would inconvenience the court.