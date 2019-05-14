Man allegedly hit by car near chapel

An elderly pedestrian was allegedly knocked down while crossing the road near Pennyburn chapel on Saturday, it has been reported.

The PSNI at Strand Road have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“At approximately 5.30 p.m. an elderly male was allegedly knocked down whilst using the pedestrian crossing on the Buncrana Road, Londonderry, adjacent to Pennyburn Chapel.

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the possible accident involving a white car. Any information contact Con South, Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting ref number

CCS 1057 of 11/5/2019,” the PSNI stated.