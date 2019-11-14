Man and woman enter Letterkenny University Hospital attic to video themselves using Ouija board, smoking and drinking alcohol - Gardaí investigating

Gardaí in Donegal have launched an investigation after a man and a woman entered the roof space of Letterkenny University Hospital where they proceeded to film themselves drinking, smoking and using a ouija board.

The bizarre incident occurred on Monday evening.

Letterkenny University Hospital. (Photo: Google Maps)

It is not know how the pair managed to gain access to the roof space.

The man and woman recorded the incident and posted the video on social media.

A spokesperson for Saolta University Health Care Group, the hospital group responsible for Letterkenny University Hospital, confirmed Gardaí attended the scene.

"There was an incident on Monday night where two unauthorised members of the public gained access to a part of the hospital where work was being undertaken by contractors.

"An Garda Síochána attended," said the spokesperson.

There are no further details at this time.