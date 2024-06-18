Man appears charged with criminal damage to three dogs that died in Derry fire

Bishop Street Courthouse

A man charged with three counts of criminal damage to three dogs and a charge of arson with intent to endanger life has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Conor Lishman (36) of Eastway Gardens in Derry appeared charged with the three charges of criminal damage to the dogs which died in a fire on June 16.

He was also charged with arson of a house at Meadowview Crescent in Derry on the same date.

Lishman was further charged with assault on three police officers and entering a house in Osborne Street as a trespasser again on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

She told Derry Magistrates’ Court that the Police Service of Northern Ireland were called by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to a blaze at a house in Meadowview Crescent in the Rosemount area occupied by a woman, her four children and three dogs.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) showed the woman leaving the house and a short time later a male wearing a white hoodie leaving the house, the court was told.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the property, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

The male was said to have white powder around his mouth, the court was told.

When the defendant was arrested he was said to have become violent and to have assaulted three officers before being restrained.

The mother of the woman who lived in the house contacted police to say that she had been told Lishman had entered her house and stolen medication.

The court heard that three dogs died in the fire and the woman who owned them was 'quite distressed'.

Bail was opposed due to the serious nature of the offences and the fact Lishman has 108 previous convictions.

The officer said that the defendant showed 'a flagrant disregard for the rule of law'.

She added that there was 'lot of anger' in the community and there were fears for the defendant's safety if he were released.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said he accepted these were serious allegations but added that the evidence appeared to be 'patchy'.

He asked the officer would it be fair to say that a lot of work still had to be done in the investigation and was told there was.

The solicitor said that the court might take the view that a bail application was 'premature'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that it was 'an extremely serious matter' given the arson was at a terraced house.

He said there was 'clearly a circumstantial case' against Lishman and the death of the dogs was 'traumatic' for the woman involved.

The judge said there was risk to other people in releasing Lishman but there was also a risk to him due to the anger in the city and he felt he would not be safe 'anywhere in the city.'