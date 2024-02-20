Man appears in court accused of throttling and threatening to kill partner

Court

Dean Robinson, 30, is also accused of pulling out clumps of the woman’s hair during an attack in Derry.

Robinson, of London Street in the city, faces charges of non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and domestic abuse.

During an application for bail the court heard he is a carer for his partner, who uses a wheelchair due to her disabilities.

Police were informed that Robinson allegedly slapped her across the face while he had been drinking and ‘acting up’ on December 4 last year.

At the time she also claimed he had carried out a previous attack on November 28 after returning home drunk while a male friend was present.

Based on that account, prosecution barrister Adrian Higgins said Robinson became angry and told the other man to get out.

“When he left the defendant pushed her to the floor, held her neck and squeezed it,” counsel said.

“He also allegedly pulled clumps of her hair out and stated ‘I will f****** kill you.”

It was claimed that Robinson would not let his partner leave the flat as she had visible bruising.

During police interviews he denied assaulting the woman.

Michael Boyd, defending, argued that she has not made a formal statement of complaint and is unlikely to cooperate with the police investigation.

Robinson was refused bail, however, because no acceptable address was available.