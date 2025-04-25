Man appears on charges related to discovery of cocaine, cannabis and £62,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been remanded in custody on charges related to the discovery of cocaine, cannabis and £62,000 in cash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Gallagher (40) of Foyle Road was charged with possessing cocaine and cannabis on April 24, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply. He was further charged with possessing criminal property.

The court heard a search was conducted at a property where Gallagher resided with his partner and a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quantity of cocaine was found in the master bedroom and cannabis was also found. A further search uncovered £12,000 in cash divided into £1,000 bundles. A search in the garden uncovered a further 1.8 kilograms of cannabis packed into vacuum bags and a further £50,000 in cash.

Some of the items seized by the PSNI in Derry on Thursday.

The officer said this indicated 'a large scale drug dealing operation.' A so called ‘strap list’ was also found with some 15 names on it, the court heard. A search in the shed uncovered 25 firework rockets. The court was told Gallagher said the cocaine was his for personal use and that he was addicted to cannabis.

He claimed he sold cannabis to friends but said he was holding the money and large amounts of drugs for other people. Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending and the risk to Gallagher himself from the people who had lost the money.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said it was 'an unusual case' in that his client had co-operated with police. The solicitor said that Gallagher was a drug user who got into debt and sold drugs to feed his own habit. He was remanded to appear again on May 22.