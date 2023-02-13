Detectives from Strand Road are appealing for witnesses after the shooting, which occured on Saturday night.A man, aged in his 40s, was shot in the lower leg shortly after 10.20pm in the Skeoge Road area.The victim is reported to have been approached from behind before he was shot once. He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injury.Detective Inspector Finlay said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are specifically appealing for anyone who was in the area between 10.00pm and 10.30pm who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.“We're also keen to hear from drivers with dashcam who were in the area at this time."The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights. There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.”

Several weeks ago, it was confirmed that more shootings and bombings occurred in Derry and Strabane last year than anywhere else in the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local policing district accounted for 41% of all security-related shootings and 60% of all bombing incidents in the 12 month period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Skeoge Road. (File picture) DER2126GS - 090

Derry MP and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP called for an end to shootings in the Derry area.

“News of another shooting in the Derry area is deeply concerning and upsetting for the local community who want to be able to live in peace without their lives being disrupted by this kind of incident,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These shootings are life changing for the victims and instill fear in the areas where they take place. We need to see a renewed effort to take these weapons out of circulation and to apprehend those behind these attacks.

“This is the latest in a number of shooting incidents in our city and I would appeal to those behind them to stop terrorising local people. This wider area had the highest number of shootings in the North last year and that has to change.”

Derry MP Colum Eastwood.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin described the shooting as “is an unjustifiable act of barbarity that does nothing to empower working class communities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had fifty years and more of these types of attacks and they have achieved nothing,” he said.

"At a time when people are struggling as never before, we are seeing an unprecedented coming together of communities to challenge the brutal austerity imposed on us. Working class unity in this town can bring real change.

"When it comes to addressing the real issues of poverty, despair and working class exclusion these types of actions are of no help.

"We need to build better futures and give people economic justice in order to tackle the scourge of addiction and anti-social behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad