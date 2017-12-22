Search

Man armed with bottle robs Derry shop

The robbery occurred on December 17.
Detectives at Strand Road PSNI station are appealing for information following a robbery at a shop in the Park Avenue area of Derry on Sunday December 17.

Detective Constable Brennan said "It was reported that shortly before 10:30pm a male described as being in their early 20s wearing a dark blue coat and hooded top entered the premises before threatening staff with a bottle and demanding money before causing damage to the till and making off.

"Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 1525 of 17/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”