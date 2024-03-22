Man arrested after Audi nearly hits police vehicle after swerving across lanes of traffic
The incident occurred on Clooney Road dual carriageway.
At 11.45pm, police while driving on the Clooney carriageway observed a silver Audi being driven towards Eglinton. It was observed swerving across lanes of traffic, almost colliding with the police vehicle.
Police signalled for the driver to stop, activating their blue lights and siren, however, the driver failed to do so. A short time later, the Audi was located abandoned on Church Brae.
No-one was in the vehicle, however, police seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs from inside it.
Officers located a male a short distance away, aged 21, and he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, no driving licence, failing to stop for police and possession of a Class A controlled drug. The main remained in custody on Friday afternoon.