Man arrested after Audi nearly hits police vehicle after swerving across lanes of traffic

Police appeal

The incident occurred on Clooney Road dual carriageway.

At 11.45pm, police while driving on the Clooney carriageway observed a silver Audi being driven towards Eglinton. It was observed swerving across lanes of traffic, almost colliding with the police vehicle.

Police signalled for the driver to stop, activating their blue lights and siren, however, the driver failed to do so. A short time later, the Audi was located abandoned on Church Brae.

No-one was in the vehicle, however, police seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs from inside it.

No-one was in the vehicle, however, police seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs from inside it.