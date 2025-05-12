Man arrested after failing to stop car for police in Derry

Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Derry on Sunday night, May 11.

A spokesperson for the PSNI stated the arrest was made as District Support Team officers were on patrol in Creggan at around 8.40pm.

Officers signalled for the driver of a silver van to stop using blue lights and sirens, however, it failed to do so driving on to Bligh's Lane.

Following checks, police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, taking a motor vehicle without authority, unaccompanied L driver, no L plates displayed and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

A search of an address resulted in the man being further arrested on suspicion of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.

As enquiries are ongoing police said they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area on Sunday evening, and who may captured the movements of the silver van and have relevant footage.

Police urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 1469 of 11/05/25.

A report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org