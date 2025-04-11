Man arrested after individual reportedly slashed in face with knife in Derry city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after an individual was reportedly slashed in the face with a knife in Derry city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public disarmed the suspected attacker.

Police say they subsequently arrested a man in connection with an assault and related matters.

Inspector Fell said: “At approximately 10.25pm on Thursday, April 10 we received a report that a man, aged in his 20s, had been assaulted and was injured in the Water Street area of the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI

“It’s understood there was an altercation between the two men before the suspect produced a blade and caused injuries to the victim’s face. A member of the public removed the knife from the suspect."

The alleged attacker then made off on foot and caused damage to a nearby car and is then reproted to have assaulted two other men as he made his way through the city centre

“Police detained the suspect, a 20-year-old man, in the Strand Road area. He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common assault, and criminal damage.

“He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue into the circumstances of what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1965 10/04/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/