Man arrested after 'number of incidents' of attempted arson and criminal damage in St. Johnston

Gardaí in Letterkenny in Donegal are ‘investigating all the circumstances’ in relation to a number of incidents of attempted arson and criminal damage to properties in St. Johnston, on the night of Wednesday, August, 28.

At approximately 9.45pm on Wednesday Gardaí received reports of criminal damage to a property in St. Johnston.

A second report of criminal damage occurred later in the night and Gardaí conducted a search of the area. A man, aged in his 20s was arrested a short distance from the scene.

The man was conveyed to a Garda station in the Donegal Division and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.