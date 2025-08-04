Man arrested after numerous reports of man acting suspiciously
Police said the arrest was made by officers investigating numerous reports of a man acting suspiciously in Strabane at the weekend.
Chief Inspector Craig, said: “It was reported on Saturday, August 2, at around 11am, that a man had gained entry into a house in the Springhill Park area, after attempting to enter into a number of properties in the area.
“Officers attended and acted swiftly to arrest the man, aged 20, on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage.
“The man remains in custody at this time.”
Highlighting the importance of crime prevention measures, Chief Inspector Craig, continued: “It is important that we all work together to make our community safer for everyone.
“Reporting any activity that raises your suspicions promptly to the police will help to deter criminals and reduce crime in your area.”