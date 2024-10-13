Man arrested after reported stabbing incident in Derry's Foyle Street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shortly after 1.40am, it was reported that a 27-year-old man had been stabbed a number of times by another man inside a shop in the area.
He was taken to hospital for injuries to his left shoulder and lower back, that were not believed to be life-threatening. The male made off on foot following the incident towards the Shipquay Street area.
A 24-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and theft.
He is currently in police custody at this time.
Police said that enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.
Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 154 13/10/24.