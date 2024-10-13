Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a report of a stabbing incident at the Foyle Street area of Derry on Sunday, October 13, have arrested a man.

Shortly after 1.40am, it was reported that a 27-year-old man had been stabbed a number of times by another man inside a shop in the area.

He was taken to hospital for injuries to his left shoulder and lower back, that were not believed to be life-threatening. The male made off on foot following the incident towards the Shipquay Street area.

A 24-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and theft.

He is currently in police custody at this time.

Police said that enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 154 13/10/24.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.