Man arrested after reported stabbing incident in Derry's Foyle Street

By Laura Glenn
Published 13th Oct 2024, 16:11 BST
Police investigating a report of a stabbing incident at the Foyle Street area of Derry on Sunday, October 13, have arrested a man.

Shortly after 1.40am, it was reported that a 27-year-old man had been stabbed a number of times by another man inside a shop in the area.

He was taken to hospital for injuries to his left shoulder and lower back, that were not believed to be life-threatening. The male made off on foot following the incident towards the Shipquay Street area.

A 24-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and theft.

A man has been arrested after a report of a stabbing incident in Foyle Street.

He is currently in police custody at this time.

Police said that enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 154 13/10/24.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

