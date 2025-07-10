Man arrested after seizure of 120 cannabis plants in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 16:47 BST
A man has been arrested following the seizure of 120 cannabis plants in Derry.

Officers attended an address in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore at around 12 noon on Wednesday, July 9, police said.

A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, being concerned in supply of a Class B drug and being concerned in production of a Class B drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was further arrested, police said, on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.

Cannabis plants recovered in Ardmoreplaceholder image
Cannabis plants recovered in Ardmore

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PSNI on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 665 of 09/07/25.

People can also submit a report via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/, in relation to this or if you have any concerns about suspected drugs activity or information about suspected drug dealing.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice