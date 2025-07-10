Man arrested after seizure of 120 cannabis plants in Derry

A man has been arrested following the seizure of 120 cannabis plants in Derry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended an address in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore at around 12 noon on Wednesday, July 9, police said.

A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, being concerned in supply of a Class B drug and being concerned in production of a Class B drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was further arrested, police said, on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.

Cannabis plants recovered in Ardmore

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PSNI on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 665 of 09/07/25.

People can also submit a report via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/, in relation to this or if you have any concerns about suspected drugs activity or information about suspected drug dealing.