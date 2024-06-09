Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 23 year old man has been arrested after a shotgun was discharged in a residential street in Ballygowan in Derry.

Police confirmed that a round struck a garage window at a property in Oakdale at around 7.45am this morning, Sunday 9 June.

Responding officers detained the male after he was located on a rooftop in nearby Meadow Avenue.