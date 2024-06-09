Man arrested after shotgun is discharged in residential street in Derry

By Laura Glenn
Published 9th Jun 2024, 13:57 BST
A 23 year old man has been arrested after a shotgun was discharged in a residential street in Ballygowan in Derry.

Police confirmed that a round struck a garage window at a property in Oakdale at around 7.45am this morning, Sunday 9 June.

Responding officers detained the male after he was located on a rooftop in nearby Meadow Avenue.

The suspects remains in custody at present.