Man arrested after shotgun is discharged in residential street in Derry
A 23 year old man has been arrested after a shotgun was discharged in a residential street in Ballygowan in Derry.
Police confirmed that a round struck a garage window at a property in Oakdale at around 7.45am this morning, Sunday 9 June.
Responding officers detained the male after he was located on a rooftop in nearby Meadow Avenue.
The suspects remains in custody at present.