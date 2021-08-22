Man arrested after suspected Class A and B drugs seized in Derry

Some of the suspected drugs and materials seized by police. Source: PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said the materials were removed following the search of a house in the Drumahoe area.

“During this search a quantity of suspected class A and B drugs were seized and a male person arrested,a PSNI spokesperson said, adding:

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland, through Op Dealbreaker, continues to tackle the harm caused by illegal drugs, illicit prescription medication and their supply, use and misuse in Northern Ireland.