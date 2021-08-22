Man arrested after suspected Class A and B drugs seized in Derry
The PSNI has said officers from the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team in Derry have seized a quantity of suspected drugs during a house search in the city.
A PSNI spokesperson said the materials were removed following the search of a house in the Drumahoe area.
“During this search a quantity of suspected class A and B drugs were seized and a male person arrested,a PSNI spokesperson said, adding:
“The Police Service of Northern Ireland, through Op Dealbreaker, continues to tackle the harm caused by illegal drugs, illicit prescription medication and their supply, use and misuse in Northern Ireland.
“If you have any information in relation to the supply, use and misuse of drugs in your area please contact your local police station or contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”