Man arrested as police seize quantity of suspected Class B drugs in Derry

PSNI

District Support Team officers in Derry seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and made an arrest in the city on Tuesday.

A man, aged 27 years old, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class B controlled drug.

He remained in custody on Wednesday, assisting with enquiries.

Police asked anyone with concerns about the supply of drugs to phone 101.