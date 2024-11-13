Man arrested as police seize quantity of suspected Class B drugs in Derry
District Support Team officers in Derry seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and made an arrest in the city on Tuesday.
A man, aged 27 years old, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class B controlled drug.
He remained in custody on Wednesday, assisting with enquiries.
Police asked anyone with concerns about the supply of drugs to phone 101.