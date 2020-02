A 50-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of 18-year-old County Derry teenager Jonathan Cairns over 20 years ago.

The 18-year-old's body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest after he was attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of April 25, 1999. Police have arrested a 50 year old man.

He remains in custody at this time.