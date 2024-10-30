Man arrested by police on suspicion of rape after reported sexual assault on teenage girl in Derry city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police investigating a reported sexual assault on a teenage girl in Derry at the weekend.

The reported sexual assault occurred in the Bank Place area of Derry on Saturday morning, October 26.

The man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.

The incident is reported to have occurred at approximately 1.30am.

Following the assault Detective Chief Inspector Crothers said: “Understandably, the victim, aged in her late teens, has been left traumatised and extremely distressed. Our specialist officers will continue to support her.”

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and would ask anyone who can assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/