Man arrested, car and £20k seized following Derry searches centred on drugs

A man has been arrested and a car and £20,000 in cash seized following searches in Derry centred on drugs possession.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch conducted two searches in Derry on Wednesday.

A 39-year old man was arrested on suspicion of Being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, attempted Possession of a Class B controlled drug, and Possession of criminal property. He remains in custody at this time. As part police enquiries, officers seized a vehicle.

Approximately £20,000 in cash was also seized.

Enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”