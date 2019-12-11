Man arrested in 1999 murder probe of teenager Jonathan Cairns

Detectives investigating the murder of 18 year old Jonathan Cairns in Ballykelly, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest after he was attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of 25th April 1999, have arrested a 49-year-old man.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, withholding information and perverting the course of justice in the Coleraine area earlier today, Wednesday 11 December.



The suspect has been taken to Coleraine Police Station for questioning.