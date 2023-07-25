Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of bookies and burglary
He has also been arrested in connection with a reported burglary outside Dungiven in April.
Detectives investigating the burglary and the robbery made the arrest on Tuesday, July 25, in the Drumahoe area.
The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The arrest is in connection to a report of a burglary at a property in the Dernaflaw Cottages area of Dungiven on Monday, April 24 and a robbery at a bookmakers in the Church Brae area of Derry on Thursday, May 25.
The investigation remains ongoing into both of these reports and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference numbers 2035 of 24/4/23 and 475 of 25/05/23.