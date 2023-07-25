He has also been arrested in connection with a reported burglary outside Dungiven in April.

Detectives investigating the burglary and the robbery made the arrest on Tuesday, July 25, in the Drumahoe area.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The man has been arrested by police investigating the suspected robbery of a bookies in Tullyally in May.

The arrest is in connection to a report of a burglary at a property in the Dernaflaw Cottages area of Dungiven on Monday, April 24 and a robbery at a bookmakers in the Church Brae area of Derry on Thursday, May 25.