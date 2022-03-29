Man arrested in connection with 'brutal' beating and shooting of teen

A man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Detectives investigating an incident in Strabane where a teenager was shot in the leg have made an arrest and carried out a number of searches in the town this morning, March 29.

The 19-year-old victim was beaten with a baseball bat before being shot in the leg in his home in Springhill Park at around 7:20pm on 9th February. This morning, detectives arrested a 36-year-old man under the Terrorism Act and he remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was a brutal attack on the victim who was at home with a family member, aged just 11 years old, when the gunmen struck. It was reported the gunmen also pointed a gun at the young boy. This sickening attack has left the victim with life-changing injuries along with having to deal with the trauma of what he experienced.

“I want to reiterate our appeal to anyone with information about this savage attack to call us. Think if this was your son, or brother or friend - how would you feel? If you have information, tell us. It may make all the difference to catching those responsible.”