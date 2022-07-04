Man arrested in connection with Derry Easter parade

The 26 year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act following searches of a residential property in the Galliagh area earlier today, Monday, July 4.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning and he remains in custody at this time.

Following the parade on Monday, April 18, 14 men have been arrested in addition to today’s arrest.

Man arrested in Derry.