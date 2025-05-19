Man arrested in connection with Easter Monday republican parade in Derry released

A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of ‘wearing a uniform in a public place in such a way, or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation’ has been released.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with conditions imposed by the Parades Commission.

The arrest was in connection to events on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, in Derry, police said.

He has been released following questioning.