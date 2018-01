Man arrested in connection with 'New IRA' attack

A man's been arrested in Creggan in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer last February, which the PSNI have blamed on the 'New IRA.'

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch arrested the 41 year old man in connection with the attack on February 22, 2017.

PSNI.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (UVIED) was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area.

The man was arrested in the Creggan area under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by police.

The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Peter McKenna, said: “If this device had exploded with our colleague and his young family in the car it would have had devastating consequences.

"Police believe the New IRA are responsible for this cowardly attack during which they put the safety of all members of the community at risk as the device was left in a residential area and could have exploded at any time.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance to date but I believe there are still people in the community who hold vital pieces of information that could assist police and I would appeal to them to make contact with Detectives on 101 or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”