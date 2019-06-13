Man arrested in connection with paramilitary-style assault on teen found lying near Glenowen

A 21-year-old has been arrested in Derry in connection with a paramilitarty-style assault on a teenage boy last Friday.

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested the man in the Creggan under the Terrorism Act.

The PSNI said the man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity including a paramilitary style assault which took place in the city on June 7. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

It's understood the man has been arrested in connection with the discovery by police of a teenager who was found lying injured on the Hollyhall Road at the junction of Creggan Road last Friday.

Detective Inspector Orr said: “Following searches in the Hollyhall Road area yesterday where a number of items were seized and taken away for forensic examination, a further search was carried out this morning at a property in the Creggan area. A 21 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dissident republican activity linked to a paramilitary style assault in the city on Friday 7th June.

“We are committed to tackling all types of violence linked to dissident republican activity. Those responsible for carrying out these type of assaults do not care about their own community - they give no thought to the psychological damage that they cause to people witnessing the attacks. The reality is that they use fear and violence to exert control over communities for their own selfish gains.



“We will continue to work with communities to reduce the threat posed by those involved in such activity and would ask people to contact police if they have any suspicions about terrorist activity.”