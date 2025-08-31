Man arrested in Derry after two people assaulted in London Street by knife-wielding gang
PSNI Detective Sergeant Ballantine said: “It was reported that at approximately 1:55am, two men armed with knives forced entry to a house in the London Street area.
“The two occupants were assaulted and significant criminal damage was caused to the property during this.
“The intruders have also stolen a sum of money."
Detective Sergeant Ballantine added: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in connection with this and remains in custody at this time.
"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information or video footage that may be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 153 of 31/08/25.”
Alternatively, a report can be made online via a non-emergency form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org