Officers from the Police Service’s District Support Team have arrested a 20-year-old man following a search in Derry.

PSNI Sergeant Moore said on Tuesday: "As part of an ongoing investigation, where £10,000 worth of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized previously, a man was arrested in the Waterside area of the city today, Tuesday, August 27.

"A small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs was also seized during the arrest.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B, possession of a Class B with intent to supply, attempted possession of Class A and being concerned in the supply of Class A. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Sergeant Moore continued: “Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service. We are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to tackle every aspect of drug supply and misuse across the country. It’s a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play. If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.