Man arrested in Derry as part of drugs investigation
PSNI Sergeant Moore said on Tuesday: "As part of an ongoing investigation, where £10,000 worth of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized previously, a man was arrested in the Waterside area of the city today, Tuesday, August 27.
"A small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs was also seized during the arrest.
"The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B, possession of a Class B with intent to supply, attempted possession of Class A and being concerned in the supply of Class A. He remains in police custody at this time.”
Sergeant Moore continued: “Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service. We are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.