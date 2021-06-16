Man arrested in Derry as part of police probe into 'organised illegal drug criminality linked to the INLA'
A man has been arrested in Derry in an operation targeting what police have described as 'organised illegal drug criminality linked to the INLA'.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:27 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:28 pm
The 34 year old man was arrested as part of an ongoing Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigation, the PSNI said.
He was arrested in Derry this afternoon on suspicion of a number of drugs related offences and remains in custody at this time.
Five other men, arrested last week as part of the same investigation, have already appeared before Derry Magistrates' Court charged with a number of offences.