Man arrested in Derry by detectives investigating attempted murder of police woman

A checkpoint on the Ballyquin Road in April.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by District colleagues, arrested the 21-year-old man in Derry on Sunday night.

He was arrested, police said, in connection with the activities of the 'new IRA'.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car on the Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday, April 19.