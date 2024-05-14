Man arrested in Derry extradited to stand trial for offence of dangerous driving causing death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man arrested in Derry earlier this year has been extradited to stand trial for the offences of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm in County Louth almost two years ago.

The 27-year-old was arrested in Derry in January 2024 and on Tuesday completed the extradition proceedings with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

He is sought to stand trial for offences that occurred in County Louth in July 2022.

Following the development Sergeant Davey from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition.

PSNI