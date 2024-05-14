Man arrested in Derry extradited to stand trial for offence of dangerous driving causing death
The 27-year-old was arrested in Derry in January 2024 and on Tuesday completed the extradition proceedings with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.
He is sought to stand trial for offences that occurred in County Louth in July 2022.
Following the development Sergeant Davey from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition.
"Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”