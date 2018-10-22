Man arrested in Derry under Terrorism Act

The PSNI has arrested a man in Derry under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of carrying out a paramilitary style attack in the city earlier this month.

The 51 year-old man was arrested by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit on Monday.

The man was arrested in Derry.

The man was arrested in the Creggan area of the city on suspicion of carrying out a paramilitary style attack in the city on October 5.

The arrest followed a search on a property on Thursday evening which resulted in the seizure of a number of items as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.

The suspect has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Speaking about the arrest, Detective Inspector Heaton said: “This arrest comes after a vicious paramilitary style attack on a man in the Creggan area earlier this month.

“Paramilitary style attacks are barbaric and despite claims from the groups responsible that they are protecting their communities, they are only ever about people cementing their own status and control over their communities.

"We are committed to tackling all types of violence linked to paramilitaries and will continue to work in partnership with local agencies, residents and community representatives to keep people safe.”