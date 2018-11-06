Man arrested in Donegal on suspicion of murder of UDR soldiers

Detectives from An Garda Siochana have arrested a 66-year-old man in Donegal on suspicion of the murder of two Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) soldiers in 1972.

The man was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of aiding and abetting an explosion.

The arrest was made under a European Arrest Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

He is expected to appear at Dublin High Court this afternoon (Tuesday 6 November).

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “The PSNI has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrest demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police forces and other national partner agencies.

“Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston – a father of 4 - and Private James Eames – a father of 3 - died when a device exploded in a car they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount, Enniskillen in 1972.

“The PSNI investigation into these murders remains active.”