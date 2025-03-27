Man arrested in garden in Derry after Citroën C4 being driven 'erratically' failed to stop
Police said the incident occurred at 8.20pm on Wednesday, when officers on patrol observed a dark-coloured Citroën C4 being driven in an erratic manner on Marlborough Terrace, travelling in the direction of Beechwood Crescent.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers signalled for the driver to stop but, he failed to do so and drove on in a dangerous manner before stopping and making off from the vehicle in the area of Inishowen Gardens.
"Police pursued the male suspect on foot and subsequently located a male in a garden a short time later.
"As a result of the incident and a number of checks, this male, aged 37 years old, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, failing to stop for police and driving while unfit through drink or drug. He remains in custody at this time.”
Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.