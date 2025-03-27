Man arrested in garden in Derry after Citroën C4 being driven 'erratically' failed to stop

A man has been arrested in a garden in Creggan in connection with an incident in which a car was seen ‘driving erratically’ and in a dangerous manner and failed to stop for police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident occurred at 8.20pm on Wednesday, when officers on patrol observed a dark-coloured Citroën C4 being driven in an erratic manner on Marlborough Terrace, travelling in the direction of Beechwood Crescent.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers signalled for the driver to stop but, he failed to do so and drove on in a dangerous manner before stopping and making off from the vehicle in the area of Inishowen Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police pursued the male suspect on foot and subsequently located a male in a garden a short time later.

PSNI.

"As a result of the incident and a number of checks, this male, aged 37 years old, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, failing to stop for police and driving while unfit through drink or drug. He remains in custody at this time.”

Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.