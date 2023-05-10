News you can trust since 1772
Man arrested in Newry by police probing Derry Easter Monday parade

A man has been arrested in Newry by police investigating an un-notified republican parade in Creggan on Easter Monday.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
PSNI

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the man has been taken to Belfast.

“Detectives investigating offences surrounding an un-notified parade in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry on April 10 have arrested a 39 year old man in the Newry area.

"The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station,” the PSNI said.