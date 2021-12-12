Man arrested in relation to Eddie Fullerton murder investigation
Gardaí from the Donegal Division made an arrest this morning, Sunday 12th December, 2021 in relation to the investigation into the murder of Councillor Edward Fullerton that occurred at his home in Buncrana, Co. Donegal on Saturday 25th May, 1991.
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 8:34 pm
The man (56 years) was arrested this morning shortly after 10a.m. and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 as amended, at Letterkenny Garda station.
Gardaí invite anyone with any information in relation to this murder to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.