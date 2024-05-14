Man arrested ‘in relation to terrorism and human trafficking offences involving a child’
A 32-year-old Derry man has been arrested in ‘relation to terrorism and human trafficking offences involving a child’, according to the PSNI.
The man was arrested on Monday but has since been released.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man in the Ballymagroarty area on Monday, May 13.
He has since been released pending report to Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to terrorism and human trafficking offences involving a child.