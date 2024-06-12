Man arrested in Strabane by detectives probing dissident republican activity

By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 11:34 BST
A man has been arrested in Strabane by police investigating dissident republican activity.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 48-year-old man under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday evening, June 11, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed in a statement.

The man was taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast where he was being questioned on Wednesday morning.

A vehicle was also seized as part of this ongoing investigation, the PSNI statement confirmed on Wednesday.