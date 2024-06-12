Man arrested in Strabane by detectives probing dissident republican activity
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been arrested in Strabane by police investigating dissident republican activity.
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 48-year-old man under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday evening, June 11, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed in a statement.
The man was taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast where he was being questioned on Wednesday morning.
A vehicle was also seized as part of this ongoing investigation, the PSNI statement confirmed on Wednesday.