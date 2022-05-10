Man arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and stealing in Waterside area

At around 11:25am, it was reported to police that a male intruder had gained entry to a house on Seventree Road. Officers responded and arrested a suspect at the scene where he had been apprehended by members of the public. The man remains in custody this afternoon, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Inspector Spence said: “This was an extremely distressing ordeal for the occupant of the house who has been left badly shaken after finding an intruder in her home, a place where everyone rightly deserves to feel safe.

“Our investigation in relation to this incident continues, and I would like to thank those who have assisted with our enquiries so far. I would appeal to anyone who was in this area at around 11:20am today and witnessed any suspicious activity to get in touch with us.”

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 590 of 10/05/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

Inspector Spence added: “I want to take this opportunity to appeal to residents to report any suspicious behaviour in your area. No matter how insignificant you think it might be, it could be important. The quicker we get information, the quicker we can respond.”