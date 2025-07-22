Man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after house fire in Derry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a house fire in the Brandywell area of Derry on Monday night, July 21.

Fire-fighters attended the scene at Bluebell Hill Gardens, and extinguished the blaze, which was reported to police just after 11pm.

No injuries were reported, however significant smoke and fire damage was caused to the property.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “No-one was inside the house at the time of the fire, but a number of neighbouring properties were evacuated to allow emergency services to deal with the blaze. They have since been allowed to return to their homes.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and he remains in custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information about the fire, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area just before 11pm, or has CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to call detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1822 21/07/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/