Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

Detectives arrested the 35-year-old man following a report of a man being stabbed at a flat on Great James Street during the early hours of today, Wednesday, September 7.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “The report was made at around 12:25am. The victim, aged in his twenties, is currently in hospital.

“Our officers remain at the scene this morning conducting enquiries. We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information which may assist our investigation, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 31 of 07/09/22.”

