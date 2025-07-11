Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to Charles Dooher attack

By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Jul 2025, 00:11 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 00:13 BST
Charles Dooher, and Charles pictured right with his mother Anna Marie.
PSNI detectives assisting An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the attempted murder of a man in Lifford, Country Donegal, have made an arrest.

A 60-year-old man was arrested in the Derry area on Friday afternoon July 11 on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man aged in his 20s on Monday, January 20.

He remains in custody at this time.

Mr. Dooher was left fighting for his life after a reported attack in the Lifford area earlier this year.

