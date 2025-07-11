Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to Charles Dooher attack
PSNI detectives assisting An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the attempted murder of a man in Lifford, Country Donegal, have made an arrest.
A 60-year-old man was arrested in the Derry area on Friday afternoon July 11 on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man aged in his 20s on Monday, January 20.
He remains in custody at this time.
Mr. Dooher was left fighting for his life after a reported attack in the Lifford area earlier this year.