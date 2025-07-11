Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to Charles Dooher attack

Charles Dooher, and Charles pictured right with his mother Anna Marie.

PSNI detectives assisting An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the attempted murder of a man in Lifford, Country Donegal, have made an arrest.

A 60-year-old man was arrested in the Derry area on Friday afternoon July 11 on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man aged in his 20s on Monday, January 20.

He remains in custody at this time.

Mr. Dooher was left fighting for his life after a reported attack in the Lifford area earlier this year.